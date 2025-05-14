Even after more than two decades of Kal Ho Naa Ho's theatrical release, the film still continues to be an absolute Bollywood hit that fans keep going back to. The characters in the film were very well received by the audience, and they remain iconic to date. While Shah Rukh Khan was celebrated for portraying a multi-layered, emotionally gutting and romantic character of Aman, Saif Ali Khan wowed the audience with his innate charm, grace and put his heart and soul into playing the character of Rohit. On the other hand, Preity Zinta, who played the female lead in the film, was one that felt extremely relatable for the audience. Recently, the actress opened up about filming the iconic movie that was recently re-released.

Post the re-release of the film, fans have gotten teary-eyed yet again and are talking about the impact that the movie has had on B-town fans for all these years. Preity recently engaged with a fan on X (formerly known as Twitter) on similar lines. The fan, tagging the actress, asked if she, too, after all these years, cries while watching the film.

The fan asked, "Ma'am every time I watch Kal Ho Na Ho, I cry like a kid. You absolutely Nailed Naina Catherine Kapur. Learnt a lesson as well that is Love sometimes means letting go. When you watch Kal Ho Na Ho after 20 years of shoot, do you cry like us?"

Preity replied to the fan and was extremely candid while doing so. She spoke about how the actors would cry naturally while filming the scenes, and also spoke about what made the film extra special for her.

The actress wrote, "Yes I cry when I see it and I cried when we were filming it too ! My first love died in a car crash so this film always hit different Fun Fact - Most scenes all actors cried naturally.... And Aman's death scene had everyone crying in front of the camera and behind it too!"

Yes I cry when I see it and I cried when we were filming it too ! My first love died in a car crash so this film always hit different ? Fun Fact - Most scenes all actors cried naturally…. And Aman’s death scene had everyone crying in front of the camera and behind it too ! https://t.co/p68anYrqDp — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 13, 2025

Earlier too, cast members of the film, such as Delnaaz Irani, have revealed that nobody had to use glycerine while filming SRK's death scene in the film.