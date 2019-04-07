There seems to be no end to the Preity Zinta and Ness Wadia airline fiasco. Reports of GoAir having stopped Preity Zinta from boarding their flight on the instructions of Ness Wadia kept floating on social media.

As per a report in in.com, GoAir which is owned by Ness Wadia has apparently put a blanket ban on Preity's travel on any GoAir flight. The report quotes a source revealing that on April 1, Preity reached the Mumbai airport to catch a Jet Airways flight to Delhi but missed it. Hence, she booked a GoAir flight, but, while boarding she was told that she could not board. When Zinta created a ruckus at the airport, she was privately told by an airline official that they had strict instructions not to let her on board on any of their flights.

Now, the airline has released a statement, calling the reports false, malicious and fabricated. "Sections of the media have reported malicious and a factually incorrect story that is false, fabricated and without any basis stating that 'Preity Zinta was stopped from boarding GoAir flight. GoAir strongly and completely denies any such action. Contrary to the reportage, all the facts-on-ground clearly show that Ms Preity Zinta had a smooth flight Mumbai to Chandigarh GoAir G8-381 on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Further, on April 2, 2019, she also booked herself on a return flight G8 382 from Chandigarh to Mumbai but did not show up. This clearly demonstrates that sections of media have reported mischievously and without verifying the facts with GoAir."

Before getting married to Gene Goodenough, Preity Zinta was in a relationship with the Wadia scion, Ness Wadia. The two made their relationship public and official in 2005 but had a bitter fall-out in 2009.