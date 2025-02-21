Preity Zinta has been out of the limelight for quite some time, but every now and then she gives her fans a treat by appearing at popular film festivals or fashion shows. The actress also updates her followers about her life through social media. Every now and then she takes to her social media accounts to share pictures and also never frets about voicing her opinion on subjects and issues that matter to her. Her fans and followers appreciate the fact that she expresses her thoughts with the utmost ease. Recently, she voiced her opinion on the increasing social media toxicity.

Taking to her X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Preity spoke about how the phenomenon of online trolling is getting stronger with time. She stressed how people on social media make assumptions about celebrities based on what the stars choose to post on their respective accounts.

She wrote, "What's happening to people on social media? Everyone has become so cynical. If one talks about their first chat with an AI Bot then people presume it's a paid promotion, if you appreciate ur PM then you are a bhakt & god forbid, if you are a proud Hindu or Indian then ur an Andh Bhakt!"

Preity insisted that fans take a breather and chill. She stressed that stars should be allowed to be who they are and that fans should not impose their opinions on them.

The actress in the note mentions, "Let's keep it real folks & take people for who they are & not who we think they should be ! Maybe we all need to take a chill pill and just be happy to communicate with each other."

In a way, she probably anticipated the trolling and backlash that could come her way and chose to address a question that has been on everyone's mind- why she chose to marry Gene Goodenough.

She said, "Now don't ask me why I married Gene? I married him cuz I love him kyuki sarhad par ek aisa shaks hai, jo mere liye aapni jaan de sakta hai samjhe If you know you know .... Ting !"

As per speculation, Preity will make a comeback on the big screen with Lahore 1947 which will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.