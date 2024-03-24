For all the avid cricket lovers, Saturday is day 2 of IPL 2024, which saw two matches, one in the afternoon, which saw the Punjab Kings battle it out with the Delhi Capitals.

Punjab Kings win by 4 wickets. They chased their target of 175 runs

To support her team, co-owner Preity Zinta was present in the stands at the stadium in Mullanpur. She looked breathtakingly beautiful in a white suit and red dupatta; she kept her hair open and was seen cheering for her team. After the big win, Preity also gave flying kisses to the boys.

Preity Zinta in the stands. pic.twitter.com/UHYsu5Q2Oq — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 23, 2024

Netizens were blown away by Preity's timeless beauty and were reminded of Preity from Veer-Zaara days.

The cameraman at the stadium took close-up shots of Zinta and captured every small move that left the fans in awe.

Preity Zinta in the stands. pic.twitter.com/UHYsu5Q2Oq — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 23, 2024

Preity Zinta giving flying kiss to pratheep pic.twitter.com/fUonLXfxeU — Pratheep (@208_off_149) March 23, 2024

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to field against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Saturday at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Rishabh Pant made his much-awaited return, ending the 14-month wait. Both teams had battled it out hard, but eventually, Punjab not only won hearts but also won the match.

Pant hit two boundaries

Rishabh Pant's comeback with the bat ended with a brief cameo as he fell for 18, dismissed by Harshal Patel.

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan said after winning the toss, "We are gonna field first. It is a new pitch. We will look to come up with new strategies. We have made some changes. We are used to this ground now. We had a practice match. We will look for some luck on this venue. Our four foreign players are Bairstow, Livingstone, Curran and Rabada."

It's not about runs,we are happy to see on the field.

He will score runs in coming days ❤️#RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/e1MlQPcS0p — Spiderman Pant ❤️ (@cricwithpant) March 23, 2024

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant during the toss said, "We would have batted first. The wicket looks a little on the slower side. Really emotional time for me. Just want to enjoy the moment. Not thinking much. I think not worried about last season. Really exciting times. We have been preparing well. Four overseas batters for us. Hope, Marsh, Warner, Stubbs."

Team Squad

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Shashank Singh

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma.