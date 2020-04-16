With the national lockdown counting more days in-home, people are trying to find ways to spend the boredom days of self-isolation and social distancing. The 21-day lockdown was recently extended till May 3. To help the citizens 'locked' at homes, the online shopping portals and their delivery staff are engaged downright in providing them with the essential things in the right time.

Among the many doorstep delivery apps that have been active during the lockdown is Dunzo, which focuses its services in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, and Pune.

Dunzo shares their order details

With the national lockdown enters in its second stage on Tuesday, April 14, Dunzo, in its Twitter handle, has shared up some interesting details about their delivery statistics during the lockdown days.

The online delivery app took to its Twitter page providing information about what the residents across different cities have ordered the most from the platform.

Interestingly, the details seem to have staggered the Twitterati. While hand wash was the top priority for users in Jaipur and Chennai, the most ordered product in Mumbai was condoms.

'No child's play'!

The report, in some ways, surreptitiously underlines that while Chennaiites and Jaipurites are worried on the spread of the contagion, the Mumbaikaars, on the other hand have found a more enjoyable activity to sail through the days of lockdown.

"Some Indian cities med the most of it during the lockdown, this March. Delivering from pharmacies is clearly no child's play," writes Dunzo in its Twitter post.

While some reports show the increase in cases on domestic violence and divorce appeals, these statistical reports appreciatively, on the other hand, show the countering tally. In addition to the large demands for condoms in Mumbai, cities including Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad are also in need of other likely products like the pregnancy test kits, and contraceptive pills.

According to most of the pharmacies and medical stores across the country, a high boom in sales of condoms and contraceptive pills has been reported since the initial weeks of the lockdown. The recent media reports also state that many retailers have reported nearly 25 percent to 50 percent spike in sales of these commodities.