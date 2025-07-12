Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to welcome their first child anytime now. On Saturday, the two were spotted entering a maternity clinic in Mumbai. However, they avoided the paparazzi by hiding behind a large yellow umbrella.

Several videos of Sidharth carefully escorting Kiara inside the hospital have gone viral. In the clip, the couple is seen accompanied by their parents. Kiara and Sid's bodyguards hid the mom-to-be's face with an umbrella as she made a quick exit from the car into the clinic to avoid being photographed.

However, many paparazzi stooped too low by climbing onto the terrace of the adjoining building across from the hospital to film Kiara and Sidharth's entry and exit. This invasion of privacy has been called out by social media users.

Meanwhile, the couple, who have maintained a low profile since announcing their pregnancy, continue to stay out of the spotlight. This wasn't the first sighting, on Friday evening, as well, Kiara was spotted entering the hospital with Sidharth, her frequent visits have left fans curious, with many speculating that the delivery might be today.

The rumours intensified when the couple was seen accompanied by their family members. In the videos, the soon-to-be grandparents appear beaming with joy and all smiles.

However, the couple later exited the clinic, confirming it was just a routine check-up. With Kiara in her final trimester, she is expected to deliver soon.

Meanwhile, the couple, who officially announced their pregnancy on February 28, had posted a photo with the caption: "The greatest gift of our lives, coming soon."