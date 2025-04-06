After three successful installments of the Race franchise, the makers are back with Race 4. The OG Race star, Saif Ali Khan, is all set to make a grand return to the high-octane drama. Joining him in this action-packed thriller is Sidharth Malhotra, adding a fresh twist.

Soon after the sequel was announced, several reports claimed that Harshvardhan Rane and Rakul Preet Singh would be part of the cast. However, on Sunday, producer Ramesh Taurani took to social media to put all speculation to rest. He clarified that, as of now, only Saif and Sidharth are officially in talks for the film.

Ramesh Taurani also confirmed that the film is still in the scripting stage, and no other actor has been approached yet.

In a statement released by the production house, Taurani said, "We would like to clarify that we are currently in discussions only with Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra for the next installment of the Race franchise (Race 4), which is currently in its scripting phase. No other male or female actors have been approached at this stage. We sincerely request the media and social media pages to avoid engaging with false news and to wait for an official confirmation from our PR team."

Netizens are happy with Saif returning to the Race franchise and called him the"soul of the franchise".

A user wrote, "I am very very very happyyyyyyyy that saif ali khan is back in part 4!! Race always made for him."

Another user mentioned, "Race always was of Saif Ali Khan. No one else can pull off.."

Cast of Race sequels

Race 1 featured Saif Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Sameera Reddy, Akshaye Khanna, and Katrina Kaif.

Race 2 featured Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor.

Race 3 featured: Anil Kapoor; Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez; Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem, Freddy Daruwala.