In a shocking incident in Satara district of Maharashtra, a couple brutally thrashed an on-duty female forest officer, who is three months pregnant. The forest guard was assaulted in the Palsawade village on Wednesday, and the horrifying incident was caught on camera. The video drew strong backlash as it went viral on social media, prompting a strict action against the accused.

The female forest officer, identified as Sindhu Sanap, was thrashed by a former sarpanch and his wife. The accused man, also a member of the local forest management committee, was seen kicking and thrashing the officer, who was pinned to the ground. According to the police, the accused was angry with the officer for taking contract forest workers along with her without his permission.

Satara Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Kumar Bansal said, "He and his wife allegedly beat up the woman forest guard, who is three months pregnant, as the accused was angry over the guard taking the contractual forest labourers along with her without his permission," he said.

Accused arrested, action initiated

Taking note of the incident, the accused Ramchandra Jankar and his wife Pratibha Jankar were arrested on Thursday morning. Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray reacted to the incident on Twitter and assured strict action. "The accused has been arrested this morning and will face the law at its strictest. Such acts will not be tolerated," he tweeted.

A case has also been registered against the couple at the Satara police station. The SP said relevant sections will be charged if the foetus is found harmed.

"Since the forest guard is pregnant, a medical examination of her foetus will be carried out. If any foetus is found harmed, then relevant sections will be slapped against the accused," Ajay Kumar Bansal said.

A case has been registered under section 353, 332, 334, 504 and 506 of IPC.

The victim also alleged that she and her husband, also a forest guard, were threatened and beaten up by the couple. Maharashtra State Women Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar has taken serious note of the incident and directed officials to take strict action against the accused.