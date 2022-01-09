Deployed to guard Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir Kupwara district, Army troops carried a pregnant woman for 6.5 kilometres in knee-deep snow to help her to reach the nearby Primary Health Centre (PHC). Troops cover this distance on foot amid heavy snow and hostile weather.

Reports said that the local formation of the Army got a distress call from Ghagar Hill village situated on the Line of Control (LoC) in Boniyar of Baramullah for urgent medical assistance of a pregnant lady.

After reaching the spot from where the call was received, it was observed by the medical team of the Army that the woman having labour pain and had to be evacuated to a hospital immediately. Due to heavy snowfall and inclement weather, neither community health service vehicles nor civil transport could drive on snow-filled roads.

The team examined her thoroughly. After this, the medical team made a plan to take her to the hospital immediately because of the condition of the pregnant. It was difficult to move vehicles to the village due to heavy snowfall. So the medical team prepared a stretcher and sought help from other people to take the woman to the health centre.

Troops take woman to nearby PHC

The soldiers took the woman to the Primary in Salsan with the help of the people. Despite inclement weather and heavy snowfall, the Army personnel with the help of villagers covered a distance of 6.5 km and safely transported the pregnant woman to PHC Boniyar.

After the medical team described the condition of the woman as normal. The family and local people expressed their gratitude to the Army, administration, and PHC Boniyar for their prompt collective action and timely assistance.

Earlier troops rescued another pregnant woman in Kupwara

Two days ago amid snowfall Army received a call for help regarding a pregnant woman who was due to deliver from a village in Kupwara district. The team of Army rescued the woman with pregnancy-related complications by carrying her for many kilometres in knee-deep snow. The troops escorted the woman and the family for about 2 km in knee-deep snow till the road head, from where she was taken to Karalpura hospital in Kupwara.