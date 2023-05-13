Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz is all set to embrace motherhood. Last month, the actress took to her social media handles and shared the pregnancy news with her fans. However, the actress did not reveal the identity of her child's father. Ileana has been sharing glimpses of her motherhood journey and on Friday evening, the actress finally shared pictures of her baby bump.

On Friday, Ileana an Instagram carassouele exuding a pregnancy glow in a black outfit, was seen beaming with joy as she flaunted her full-grown baby bump. This is the first time was seen caressing her baby bump. Fans and the Bollywood fraternity showered love and blessings on the actress.

Captioning the pictures, Ileana wrote, "Bump alert."

Take a look at the comments

One of the fans wrote, "So so cute, and God bless you both."

A user wrote, "Oh you beautiful "mama-to-be"

Reacting to her baby bump photos, Shibani Akhtar wrote in the comment section: "Love you girl so happy for you."

Actors Athiya Shetty and Sophie Choudry dropped red heart emojis for the actor.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Nargis Fakhri reacted with a smile with red heart-eye emoji.

Here's when Ileana announced her pregnancy

The Barfi actress announced her pregnancy in April 2023. She had shared the good news with a picture of a onesie and a personalised pendant that had "MAMA" initials on it.

Who was Ileana dating before?

A few years ago, it was reported that Ileana was dating an Australian photographer, Andrew Kneebone. However, in 2019, the two parted ways. Recently, reports were rife that Ileana is in a relationship with Sebastian Laurent Michel, actress Katrina Kaif's brother. The two, along with Katrina, Vicky and others, went on a trip to the Maldives. Ileana has been tight-lipped about her relationship.

Professional front

Ileana D'Cruz is known for her performance in 'Main Tera Hero', 'Rustom' and 'Barfi.' She was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film was directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and it was produced by Ajay Devgn. She will be next seen in 'Unfair And Lovely' with Randeep Hooda.