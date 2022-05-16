Amitabh Bachchan gave a fitting reply to a troll who tried to age shame him. The veteran actor was trolled on one of his posts. While Big B generally ignores the trolls, this time he didn't. And the actor shot back with a sharp response.

The troll called the actor "budhhe" for waking up late. Bachchan Sr replied to the trolls and revealed that he had been working all night.

How it started

Amitabh Bachchan wished his fans "good morning" around 11:30 am on Sunday morning. While many wished him back, many questioned why was he so late in wishing. When one user sarcastically asked whether Amitabh wished everyone very early, the actor said, "I am grateful for the taunt. But I was working late night, shooting wrapped up this morning. I got late in waking up, so sent wishes as soon as I did. If it hurt you then I apologise."

Actor shot back

When another social media user said in a disrespectful way, "Abe buddhe dopahar ho gayi (It's noon old man); Big B replied strongly. He wrote, "I pray that you have a long age but no one insults you by calling you a 'buddha' then."

When few more trolls attacked the actor and called him "budhhe" and "budhau"; many jumped to the actor's rescue. Reacting to it, the Jhund actor said, "Let him say, he is telling the truth. No I am in the country only. I was working all night so woke up late."