Amitabh Bachchan's latest social media tweet has left his well-wishers and fans worried. The superstar shared a cryptic tweet that left everyone wondering about his health and well-being. "T 4205 - heart-pumping .. concerned .. and the hope," he wrote on social media. However, there was a catch. Soon after his tweet, social media and his timeline was flooded with questions on what went wrong and what did the tweet mean.

Big B clarifies

And Big B didn't take too long in clarifying what he meant. The superstar explained that he was concerned about the Ukraine-Russian crisis. He also added that the tweet was also about Chelsea in Finals. "So last night Tweet .. was concern and heart throbbing for the concern of our team Chelsea in the Finals and the R/U situation," he clarified.

"Words written spoken or expressed have developed into a language never seen before .. the paucity of expressive communication in times of its rapid individual presence in the lives of 7 billion , has made it inevitable .. so when the express occurs , it has the capability to be interpreted in various ways that do not necessarily convey the meaning of the way they were expressed .. and so the blockchain that follows thereafter leads on to circumstances , much like Chinese whispers, into an unprecedented dialogue that, in all fairness never did occur or happen," he went on to say.

This isn't the first time when Big B's post has got his fans wondering. On several occasions, the actor took to social media to vent out his anger and expose his vulnerable and emotional side.