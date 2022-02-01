Amitabh Bachchan is known for sharing tid bids from his younger days on social media. From remembering the good old times to sharing some interesting anecdotes from back then, Big B's social media is a treasure of happy memories for his fans. But, amid all this, a recent post by the superstar has left his fans and followers calling it "awkward".

In the post, Amitabh can be seen wearing a tiny bathrobe and someone tries to pull him towards her. In the first picture, Amitabh didn't share the actress' picture. But, in the second one, he shared the full picture and showed us it was Sridevi. The picture seems to have been taken during younger days, during a film's sequence.

Social media reacts

Sharing the picture, Amitabh had asked, "Ye kiska haath hai? (Whose hand is it?)" Now, netizens have varied opinions on the picture. "That was one hell of a hairy man," wrote one user. "This picture screams awkward," said another. "What's with the tiniest piece of clothing Big B is wearing?" asked another. "This is embarrassing," wrote one more user. "Nightmares tonight," said another netizen. "Your ex Rekha," said one fan.

However, there were many who even praised the picture. "Golden days," said one. "Sridevi and Badshah," said another. "Lovely memories," wrote one more user. "She went away too soon," opined a social media user. "Golden couple of golden era of films," said a netizen.