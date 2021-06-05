The industry always remained divided when it came to Rekha. Her magnetic screen presence and thunderous performances aside, the diva used to make an equal buzz with her off-screen life. There was a section that couldn't stop raving about the actress and there was another, which couldn't stand her. And the late actress Nargis seemed to fall in the latter category.

Back in 1976, in an interview, Nargis had given some scathing opinion on Rekha. Talking about her in an interview, Nargis had said that many look at Rekha as a witch. She had also added that she felt Rekha was lost and needed a strong man. "She gives the impression to men that she is easily available. Rekha is looked on as a "witch" by some. Sometimes I think I understand her. I've worked with a lot of children with a lot of psychological problems in my time. She's lost. She needs a strong man," a zoom report stated.

During her days in the industry, Rekha kept raising eyebrows and grabbing headlines for one reason or the other. Though she was the reigning queen on the big screen, off-it, she was engulfed by her own destiny. It was on Simi Garewal's talk show - Rendezvous with Simi Garewal - that Rekha opened up about being in love with Amitabh. Simi had once said in an interview the reason Amitabh and Rekha never worked together was the whole controversy. "After all that controversy, I don't think it was an easy thing to happen. He is a married man with children and grand children. So much hungama happened that we couldn't expect that to happen again but I do agree they make a lovely pair onscreen," she told Indian Express.