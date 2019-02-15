Prateik Babbar, son of Smita Patil and Raj Babbar, landed himself in trouble when he recently uploaded a semi-nude picture with his newly wedded wife and long-time girlfriend Sanya Sagar on Instagram to mark Valentine's Day celebration.

In the picture, a shirtless Prateik, wearing black shorts, was seen covering his wife Sanya's breasts with his left hand standing very close to her to strike a pose with her. Meanwhile, Sanya was seen clicking a mirror selfie with her mobile phone wearing hi-cut red underwear and nothing else above.

While the two were showcasing their bond of love with each other, online users were disgusted to see Prateik and Sanya sharing their private moments on a public platform.

'Disgusting', 'shame on you', 'pornstars' were some of the terms that were lended by irked Instagram users to the couple while slamming them left, right and centre on their social media post.

Many people called it as a publicity stunt to get instant fame on social media while many thought that the couple were high on drugs when they planned to show off their intimate moments on social media.

Take a look.