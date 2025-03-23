Prateik Babbar has changed his name. Raj Babbar and Smita Patil's son, Prateik Babbar, has now changed his surname. The actor recently got married to Priya Banerjee. The duo's wedding ignited a lot of buzz as no one from Prateik's family side was invited to the wedding. And with this move, the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor further seems to have cut off ties from his family.

Prateik, who was known as Prateik Babbar, has now changed his name to Prateik Smita Patil. The Isaaq actor has chosen to not comment on the matter now but added that he would eventually open up on it. Meanwhile, his wife, Priya has said that Raj Babbar was never there for his son.

Priya sets the record straight

"Nobody has any right to say anything about it. If Prateik chooses to stay quiet, if I choose to stay quiet, that is actually out of respect and dignity. That's it. We do not want to speak about this and get in detail because we're happy... There is nothing to change. There was never anything there," she said in an interview.

"So, I'm confused when people comment, 'You did this to somebody'. But no, that family was never there, that person (referring to Raj Babbar) was never there in his life. So, I'm not sure why that question is coming up now, 30 years later," she told TOI.

Prateik's half-brother, Arya and sister, Juhi had come out to express their sadness on the actor not inviting them to his wedding as a family. Though the family had wished him the best, they also alleged that people were brainwashing him and manipulating him to create a rift in the family.