Prashanth Sambargi and Chakravarthy Chandrachaud's issues with Manju Pavagada-Divya Suresh are crossing all the limits in Bigg Boss Kannada 8. In the latest clip, Sambargi is apparently making Divya cry.

The Back Story

Chakravarthy and Sambargi's comments on Divya Suresh and Manju Pavagada's friendship in the TV interviews after Bigg Boss Kannada got suspended in May is the root cause of all the issues. After the show was launched last week, Manju and Divya put out their anguish against Chakravarthy and Sambargi.

On Sunday's episode, all hell broke loose over Divya Suresh's 'bodyguard' remark against Chakravarty and Sambargi. Infuriated Chakravarthy verbally attacked them and listed out all the points to drive home the point that Manju-Divya's relationship was fake.

Manju retaliated but got too personal when he spoke about Chakravarthy's marriage and divorce issues.

Cut to today's Bigg Boss Kannada teaser, Prashanth Sambargi is apparently taunting Divya Suresh and Manju Pavagada over the same issue. Divya is seen weeping while Priyanka Thimmesh is consoling her.

Interestingly, Manju had got a lot of sympathy over Chakravarthy's outburst, but now, Sambargi seems to be getting support from netizens in this case.

Mr.Perfect: Super she is suffering for what she did. Making fun of chakravarthy and prashanth by telling them security guards is wrong. She is hurting MANJU chance as well. Either she should leave the house or should learn to play individually which she can't.

Lokesh.L: ದಿವ್ಯಾ ಸುರೇಶ್ ಅಳಲು ಅವಳೆ ಕಾರಣ.

She shouldn't have encouraged ಮಂಜ so much to get camera visibility, inspite of having boyfriend outside.

ಪ್ರಶಾಂತ್ ಸಂಬರ್ಗಿ is roaring backThumbs up, nothing wrong.

Sheetal: Good game Prashant sir . Everybody forgot how they all treated him and how they played with him back of him in the first innings... It's a back fire and they have to face it

Shrutika: All those who shedding crocodile tears now have treated PS very badly earlier..She deserves much more than this. PS always rocks!!

Lingesh lings...: Attacking the contenstents personally, Manju is a comedian he is doing is job,

In every comedy show their are lot of words have been spoken ಪತ್ರವಳ್ಳಿ , ಸರಸ,etc Chakrabarti not Arguing those shows

VB Aralli: Karma returns....sambargi playing second innings is very aggressive....