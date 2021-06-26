Four days after relaunching the show, the stage is set for fresh elimination in Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. This week, Prashanth Sambargi, Nidhi Subbaiah, Divya Suresh, Priyanka Thimmesh, Raghu Gowda, and Chakravarthy Chandrachaud are in the danger zone.

Who Will Be Eliminated from the Show This Week?

On Saturday's episode, Sudeep did not save any contestants. So, all six contestants are still facing the elimination test.

Looking at the trends, Prashanth Sambargi is expected to be safe this week. His performance in the latest task and ability to give content are likely to work in his favour.

Likewise, Divya Suresh has been giving her best when it comes to tasks. Also, she is also giving content to the show. Hence, she is expected to be safe. That leaves Nidhi Subbaiah, Priyanka Thimmesh, Raghu Gowda, and Chakravarthy Chandrachaud in the danger zone. There is a strong chance of one among the four contestants leaving the show this weekend.

Since Nidhi enjoys a decent fan following, this could help her to be safe this week. Coming to Raghu Gowda and Chakravarthy, they are the most loathed contestants of this season and it would not be a surprise if one among the two is evicted this weekend. However, Priyanka, who entered the house as a wild-card entrant, has not left a big impact on the fans, yet. So, her eviction cannot be ruled out.

Who Among the Four Contestants Have a Higher Chance of Eviction among Four?

Raghu Gowda: 35 Percent

Chakravarthy: 30 Percent

Nidhi:10 Percent

Priyanka: 25 Percent

Season 8 Contestants

Vaishnavi Gowda, Vishwanath Haveri, Aravind KP, Nidhi Subbaiah, Bro Gowda aka Shamanth Gowda, Geetha Bharathi Bhat, Manju Pavagada aka Lag Manju, Divya Suresh, Chandrakala Mohan, Raghu Gowda aka Vine Store, Prashanth Sambargi, Divya Urduga, Rajeev and Nirmala Chennapa are the participants who entered the Bigg Boss Kannada house on the day one. Vyjayanthi Adiga and Priyanka Thimmesh had entered the house as wild-card entrants along with Chakravarthy Chandrachaud.

Dhanushree, Nirmala, Geetha Bhat, Chandrakala Mohan, Shankar Ashwath, Vishwanath, and Rajeev were evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada, week after week in Sudeep-hosted show.

After the Karnataka government imposed the lockdown due Covid-19 the second wave, the show was suspended. However, Sudeep had stated that Bigg Boss would not complete without a winner.