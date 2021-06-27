Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 was restarted on Wednesday, 23 June, and one contestant was supposed to be out this weekend. But to everybody's surprise, there is no eviction this week.

Same Contestants Nominated for Next Week

Host Kiccha Sudeep announced this news at the beginning of Sunday's episode. There were seven contestants in the danger zone. Prashanth Sambargi, Manju Pavagada, Nidhi Subbaiah, Divya Suresh, Priyanka Thimmesh, Raghu Gowda, and Chakravarthy Chandrachaud are in the danger zone.

And all those seven contestants continue to be in the danger zone as they are nominated for the next week as well. However, there was an interesting twist as Sudeep played a prank on Prashanth Sambargi that he was getting out of the show.

Double Elimination Next Week?

It looks like there will be double elimination next week and more contestants will be pushed to the danger zone.

However, it has to be seen whether the show will be completed in 100 days or will be extended.

After much delay due to Covid-19 crisis, the show was kick-started on 28 February. After 72 days, Bigg Boss Kannada 8 was suspended on 8 May as Karnataka state went for a lockdown.

However, it was relaunched this week, a first in the history of the format in any language.

Vaishnavi Gowda, Vishwanath Haveri, Aravind KP, Nidhi Subbaiah, Bro Gowda aka Shamanth Gowda, Geetha Bharathi Bhat, Manju Pavagada aka Lag Manju, Divya Suresh, Chandrakala Mohan, Raghu Gowda aka Vine Store, Prashanth Sambargi, Divya Urduga, Rajeev and Nirmala Chennapa are the participants who entered the Bigg Boss Kannada house on the day one. Vyjayanthi Adiga and Priyanka Thimmesh had entered the house as wild-card entrants along with Chakravarthy Chandrachaud.

Dhanushree, Nirmala, Geetha Bhat, Chandrakala Mohan, Shankar Ashwath, Vishwanath, and Rajeev were evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada, week after week in Sudeep-hosted show.