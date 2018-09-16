Master election strategist Prashant Kishore, who was behind PM Narendra Modi's win in the 2014 general elections, has now joined the Janata Dal (United) in presence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday, September 16.

Kishor took to Twitter and posted his first tweet since joining the microblogging website in February. "Excited to start my new journey from Bihar!" he tweeted. Kishor is the founder of the Hyderabad-based Indian Political Action committee (I-Pac).

Rumours had been doing the rounds that Kishor entered politics but it wasn't known which party he would be joining. Kishor had handled Nitish Kumar's campaign in the 2015 Bihar assembly elections after parting ways with the Bhartiya Janta Party.

The election strategist had dropped hints about joining politics last week during an event at Hyderabad's Indian School of Business (ISB). Kishor had suggested that he would not campaign for any party in the 2019 elections and would like to go back to "grassroots" either in Gujarat or Bihar, IANS reported.

In the past, Kishor had also worked with Congress during the Punjab and Uttar Pradesh elections and is currently working with the YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh.