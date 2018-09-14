Indian shooters continue to impress in the international stage and have racked up more medals at the ISSF World Shooting Championships being held in South Korea.

Two gold medals were added to the tally of the juniors category when 16-year-old Udhayveer Sidhu struck gold in the 25m individual pistol event and the 25m team pistol event, where he, alongside his twin brother Vijayveer and Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu finished ahead of China and hosts, South Korea.

In the team event, India finished with a score of 1736, six points ahead of second-placed China, while in the individual event, Udhayveer won by a narrow margin of three points, ahead of American shooter, Henry Leverett.

The twins are from Mansa, Punjab, and began shooting eight years ago in 2010. They were encouraged by their father, who passed away last year.

With those two gold medals, the Indians are now second in the overall medals tally with 7 gold, 5 silver, and 6 bronze, two medals behind leaders China. Earlier in the tournament, Saurabh Chaudhary won gold in the junior 10m air pistol event, beating his own world record which he had set earlier this year.

Arjun Singh Cheema also added two gold medals for India, winning the 50m air pistol individual and team events.

Meanwhile, India are placed sixth in the senior category with two golds, four silver, and one bronze. The Indians had put in a good performance in the Asian Games earlier this year, winning nine medals, which included two golds, four silver and three bronze medals.