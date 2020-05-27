Director Prasanth Varma has released a couple of posters from his old movies and hinted at the climax twist of his upcoming movie Awe 2 starring Kajal Aggarwal and a few other popular actors.

Prasanth Varma took to his Twitter account on May 27 and shared the first looks of his directorial ventures like Awe starring Kajal Aggarwal and Kalki starring Dr Rajasekhar. The director captioned them with "Hinting the climax twist in the first looks. Can't wait to show you the first look of my next.. (sic)"

The poster of Awe features Kajal Aggarwal's first look, which has evoked a lot of curiosity among her fans. Many of them replied to director Prashanth Varma and said that they can't wait for its release. One of the excited fans tweeted, "Waiting for #Awe2 with @MsKajalAggarwal mam! (sic)"

Awe is a psychological thriller film, which deals with psychological issues and social problems like child abuse, sexual abuse, and drug abuse. Written and directed by Prasanth Varma, the film stars Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen, Regina Cassandra, Eesha Rebba, Srinivas Avasarala, Priyadarshi Pullikonda and Murali Sharma.

Awe was released in the theatres on February 16, 2018, and has become the blockbuster success at the box office. The movie was also dubbed in Hindi and released Antaryudh, which has also got a good response. Prasanth Varma tweeted on May 19, "The Hindi dubbed version of #Awe - #Antaryudh is receiving a lot of love lately from Hindi audience. Thank you tweeple for promoting the film! (sic)"

Prasanth Varma revealed earlier this year that he had finished penning a script for the sequel of Awe almost a year ago. The director confirmed that Awe 2 would go on floors after he finishes his current commitments. He tweeted on February 16, "Good news.. #Awe2 is ON! Will start shooting as soon as I finish my current commitments. "