Pranit More might not have won the Bigg Boss 19 trophy but he has won several hearts. The stand-up comic's honesty and simplicity made him a household name. More emerged as the second runner up in the Salman Khan hosted reality show. Post his exit, the 'Maratha Manush' has addressed his love angle with Malti Chahar, friendship with Gaurav Khanna, evicting Abhishek Bajaj and more.

Love angle with Malti Chahar

It seemed like something was about to brew between the two. But, Malti left the house on a bitter note. Talking about the same, More said that there was no romantic angle or intention in them about one another. He added that there were just expectations which friends have from one another.

Gaurav winning the show

Talking about his friendship with Gaurav Khanna, Pranit said that it would always be there. He said that Gaurav was mature and had his own style of doing things which made people think that he was always on his backfoot. Pranit said that the winner should always be someone who can inspire others, and Khanna was that.

"There are some qualities in him that I have always liked. I think he took the stand in his own way. He was funny. He did his work in his own way. He was mature. That's why people used to think that he was playing on his back foot. But it's okay. In the end, I think such a person should win who can inspire people, and he can do that properly," he told Freepress journal.

Abhishek Bajaj

Abhishek and many others blamed Pranit More for his eviction by choosing Ashnoor Kaur over him. Now, reacting to it, Pranit has said that Abhishek might be upset with him as only those get upset who have expectations in friendship. He added that once he would share his side of the story with Bajaj, he might be able to understand what transpired better. He also told a website, "Doston ka haath nahi chhodte (Will never leave a friend's hand)."

Cracking jokes on Salman Khan

Now, that is something that Pranit wouldn't do anymore. He told a website that he cracks jokes for entertainment but if it is hurting someone or turning into a controversy; he wouldn't do it.