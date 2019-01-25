'Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu', one of the most anticipated films of the year which stars Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role hit the theaters all across Kerala on January 25, 2019. However, recent reports coming from various theaters in the state are disappointing for fans, as many opening shows have been delayed due to technical issues.

Close sources to the movie revealed that opening shows of 'Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu' scheduled at 08.00 AM have begun only in top centers like Calicut Coronation, Thrissur Ragam and TVM Multiplex. As per reports, the delay in show timing has happened due to the delay in content uploading to Qube.

It has been now revealed that the initial shows of 'Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu' in the remaining centers will begin at 11.00 AM.

The delay in show timings have disappointed fans of Pranav Mohanlal, and they are blaming Qube for the unexpected toll. Some people who have already booked the tickets for 'Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu' to issue a refund from online booking sites like Book My Show.

Looks like many disappointed with cancellation of morning shows in some theatres #IrupathiyonnaamNoottaandu — Varun 221 (@Varun_505) January 25, 2019

Surya Theater Erattupetta #IrupathiyonnaamNoottaandu Morning Show & Mattine cancelled due to content delay !



Kottayam District show start from 10am on wards ! — Kottayam Theaters (@KottayamTheatrs) January 25, 2019

#IrupathiyonnaamNoottaandu content not uploaded to Qube.

Early morning shows may get cancelled in some centres. ?@21stNoottaandu — Snehasallapam (@SSTweeps) January 24, 2019

@bookmyshow 9.45am show of #IrupathiyonnaamNoottaandu movie cancelled by #carnivalcinemas karyavattam trivandrum....Pls initiate refund process...And pls try to inform us,the customers atleast half hour before the showtime @Carnival_cinema — BINU AZIZ (@iam_bins) January 25, 2019

'Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu' is directed by Arun Gopy who made a dream debut in Mollywood with the movie 'Ramaleela'. Makers of 'Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu' recently released the trailer of the movie, and it clearly indicated that this flick will be a high-voltage mass masala entertainer. The trailer also revealed that Pranav Mohanlal is playing the role of a surfer in this film.

Apart from Pranav Mohanlal, this film also stars Zaya David, Abhirav Janan, Manoj K Jayan, Kalabhavan Shajon, Harish Raj, Siddique, Innocent, Tini Tom, Antony Perumbavoor and Dharmajan Bolgatty in other prominent roles. Gokul Suresh, son of Suresh Gopi is apparently playing an extended cameo in this flick.

Gopi Sundar has composed the music of 'Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu', while the camera is cranked by Abinandhan Ramanujam. The film is bankrolled by Tomichan Mulakuppadam in the banner of Mulakuppadam films.