Mohanlal is undoubtedly the biggest superstar in Mollywood, and he enjoys a huge fan following in all nooks of the nation. The actor who has won multiple national awards in his career is known for his impeccable acting skills and perfect timing. Audiences expect the same from Pranav Mohanlal when he made his acting debut as a lead actor in Aadhi. Even though Pranav Mohanlal excelled in action sequences, his performance in emotional scenes was not well received by the public. However, being his first movie, Aadhi emerged as a blockbuster and collected more than Rs 35 crores worldwide.

Criticisms for his acting in Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu

Pranav Mohanlal's second film was Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu, directed by Arun Gopy. However, this movie literally failed to impress audiences, and critics claimed that Pranav is in the industry just because he is the son of a superstar.

And now, Pranav Mohanlal's third movie titled Hridayam is all set to have its theatrical soon, and prior to that, the makers have released a song from this movie. The song named 'Darsana' has literally surprised the viewers, and it showed a completely different side of Pranav Mohanlal. The actor looks charming, and his mannerisms have got that ease, which we have seen in vintage Mohanlal. His dialogue delivery seems perfect, and audiences strongly believe that this could be the comeback film of the young man.

Pranav Mohanlal is a director's actor

Hridayam has already created a huge pre-release hype among Mollywood movie buffs; all credit goes to Vineeth Sreenivasan who is the director of this movie. It should be noted that Vineeth Sreenivasan is widely considered a hitmaker in the industry, and he has delivered some noted blockbusters which includes Thattathin Marayathu.

The new song from Hridayam is already trending on YouTube, and within 14 hours, it has racked up more than 1.4 million views. Most of the viewers who watched the song are praising Pranav Mohanlal for his performance, and they claim that the young man is a director's actor, who could create wonders when joined with the perfect team.

Hesham Abdul Wahab has composed Darshana song. The music director himself has rendered the vocals for the song, along with Darshana Rajendran.