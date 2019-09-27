Director Anvar Sadik's Malayalam movie Manoharam starring Vineeth Sreenivasan and Delhi Ganesh has struck a chord with the viewers and received positive review and rating from them.

Manoharam is a drama about an underdog and director Anvar Sadik has written the script and dialogues for the movie, which has been produced by Jose Chakkalakal and Sunil AK under the banner Chakkalakal Films. The flick has received a U certificate from the censor board its runtime is 2.02 hours.

Manoharam story: The movie revolves around the story of a poster artist named Manoharan, who struggling to find respect for his profession after the advent of printing technology. He tries hard to get into the mainstream, by picking up design software skills. How he does it forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Anvar Sadik has chosen a simple feel-good family entertainer for Manoharam. The director has executed it well on screen and some comedy and songs keep you engaged throughout the film, say the viewers.

Performances: Vineeth Sreenivasan has delivered a good performance in Manoharam and he steals the show with his comedy timing. Delhi Ganesh, Basil Joseph, Deepak Parambol, Hareesh Peradi, Jude Anthany Joseph and Indrans have done good jobs and they are also among the assets of the movie, says the audience.

Technical: Manoharam has good production values and Samuel Aby's background score, Jebin Jacob's picturisation and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, say the filmgoers.

Manoharam movie review: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see audience response:

Anandu Kuttuzz @kuttuzz_anandu

#Manoharam The Movie as beautiful as its name.... A feel good movie with a sweet love story .... Anwar Sadiq has beautifully introduced the characters and narrated the story with good cinematography and music. Although a good first half followed by a decent 2nd half

Breaking Movies @BreakingViews4u

#Manoharam a small simple feel good family entertainer that also provide a bit of thrill towards the end, even though the director has depened a bit more on coincidences & cinematic liberties. lot of good humor, nice songs, good bg & short runtime of 2hrs offers a good watch 3/5 Perfomance wise Vineeth, Aparna, Basil, Indrans did good job. Editing was sharp & crisp & the movie moves in jet speed, which is the main reason for liking the movie. the Palakkad slang felt forced & was unnecessary. #Manoharam is definitely worth a watch from big screen.

Imaginary Movies @ImaginaryMoviez

#manoharam first half - Just okish first half with a predictable story line . Among performance hareesh peradi stand out , his Palakkad slang is also good. Basil and Vineeth Hope 2nd half will be much better than first. #Manoharam decent second half One time watchable entertrainer!!! Our rating 2.75/5

Sarang JR @SarangJR1

#manoharam A feel good movie With a simple lovable story A little bit lag in somewhere Liked it

Anandxp @anandxp

Movie #Manoharam is a feel good entertainer with good moments. @Vineeth_Sree Indians ettan, Basil, lead actress and Deepak did good job. Great editing work in recent times. #xprating 3.5/5

Deepak @myqueries137