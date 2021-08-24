Pranati Rai Prakash is a social media sensation. Even before she made her acting debut, and was an aspiring model, her fan following knew no bounds. Soon to be seen in the web series Cartel, Pranati is all set to charter new boundaries. International Business Times got in touch with the actress and model to talk about the web series and more.

Tell us something about your character and role in the web series Cartel? What does it offer to the audience?

My character's name is Sumi. She is a young, vivacious girl who is driven by her goals. However, she belongs to a gangster family and thus there are conflicts and incidents that transform her life. I think it's a big plot with many twists and turns. The characters are interesting characters and the stories involve love, revenge, action and drama. So you would witness a rainbow of emotions in this series.

Do you feel that your web series is relevant at the present time?

I think a captivating story with good performances can be a good watch anytime if one likes the genre. As far as my role is concerned, I will wait for the audience to watch and figure.

How was it working with Supriya Pathak? What's her demeanor like off-camera?

It was an absolute privilege working with Supriya Pathak ma'am. She maintains a strong demeanor, on and off camera. Off camera, she was warm to us. You get to learn a lot from her onscreen and off it. I think she's a powerhouse of talent, an incredible artist. It was an honour working with a legend like her.

What was the vibe on the sets with Tanuj and Ritwik?

It was absolutely amazing. I have worked with them before and adore their personality. All the co-actors would plan to gather in someone's vanity for lunch and we used to talk a lot over meals. Tanuj and Rithvik would on days call for food and we would have a great time just being around. On the set, we would become the characters we were playing because most scenes were high on performance and needed strong focus. It was a positive environment with cool people around.

What is the difference between Sumi Angre and the real you?

We are quite different people. Our personalities are pretty different. But the character is of my age and also happens to be an aspiring actress; so I could connect with the character on those lines. And of course, the role was challenging and gave me something new to offer to my audience.

What's next on your bucket list?

On the work front, I'll be seen in the ALT Balaji's web series 'Blackwood'. I would also be seen in Netflix's web film "Penthouse", which has been directed by Abbas-Mastan. I would be seen opposite Arjun Rampal in it. Apart from this, there are many other projects in the pipeline which hopefully would be announced soon.