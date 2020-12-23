Model-turned-actor Arjun Rampal has wowed us with his impeccable acting skills for over two decades. The cute looking boy won millions of hearts for his performance in his debut film Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat (2001), and since then there was no looking back. Till date, the actor has acted in more than 40 films. He has received several awards including the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor and the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Rock On!!!

Rampal has produced films like, I See You (2006) under his banner, Chasing Ganesha Films, and produced the biopic Daddy (2017), for which he also wrote the screenplay. The actor won accolades for his role in the web show, The Final Call. Arjun is now gearing up for his upcoming web film 'Nail Polish' slated to stream on Zee 5 from January 1, 2021.

Apart from being a hard-working actor, model and a producer. Arjun is a doting daddy and ensures he spends quality time his family.

In an exclusive conversation with IBTimes India, Arjun Rampal talks about his role in Nail Polish, challenges that he faced while shooting for the web film amidst the ongoing pandemic, sacrifices he made as a father while shooting, why he wouldn't watch a film in a theatre and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

About the film Nail Polish

It's a web film, and it's a really special film, as we have shot amid the pandemic. If it shapes up well, it can be one of the five best films of my career.

Are you content as an actor with the roles that are being offered to you?

I am very happy, and I'm in a good space. I can say I'm in the best zone of my life, from a work perspective. I am enjoying what I'm doing to the choices that I have made for the kind of films that I want to do from the film selection. I'm having a blast, and I hope (it) shows up on the screen (smiles).

Tell us about your character in Nail Polish.

Sid Jaisingh is a very brilliant lawyer, and I can say he is focused, he is like a shark, ruthless, instinctive in everything, and has a very incredible journey. His journey is very humane and will appeal to the audience. He has a very personalised side to himself as a lawyer which we don't get to see. Usually, in a film where there are court and lawyers, people tend to believe that it's a courtroom drama and you don't see the legalities and technicalities. Here you will find a human side for every character. In fact, (Sid, my role), he becomes a different person by the end of the case. For good or bad, that you will have to wait and watch.

As shot amidst the pandemic, in how many days did you wrap up the shoot?

We shot the film in 40 days, but in the middle of the shoot, Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari both of them got COVID, so we had to stop shooting for three weeks.

You have a baby at home, how did you manage shooting after your co-stars contracted the virus?

As an actor, there are certain sacrifices that you have to make, and the biggest sacrifice happens in your own personal space. Yes, I was paranoid as actors can't be wearing a mask. I wasn't able to get close to my baby. I quarantined myself for his safety because I'm the one who is going out, shooting without a mask. In general, I quarantined myself. Firstly, I'm more susceptible, and then I am prone to catching it. So when Manav and Andy got it, I was shooting with them. I thought I wouldn't be able to go home for at least two weeks, as it takes 2 weeks for the symptoms to show on your body. I think I must have been the most tested actor. I have over 22 COVID tests done since the lockdown. All I can say is, it was extremely challenging to shoot amidst these times, everything from production teams to actors, to people in and around, the set had to be on top of their game as actors are prone to the virus as they can't be putting a mask on while shooting.

Theatres have opened in Mumbai but with 50 per cent occupancy, the holiday week has begun, will you go to the cinema hall to watch a film?

Well, I would wait to watch a film. I wouldn't want to break social distancing norms, no matter what precaution one takes. I have a baby at home. If I were just responsible for myself, things would have been different. It's a choice that I can make for myself and take those precautionary measures for myself. At this moment it's unfortunate because cinema halls have taken a big beating as an industry and it's an industry that is very close to my heart. So I feel really bad for theatres and theatre owners. But I hope the vaccines come out faster, everybody starts getting vaccinated, till then people shouldn't get careless. Maintain social distancing norms, and then we will get done with the COVID because, as it is, it has done enough damage to many people.

New Year's Eve plans?