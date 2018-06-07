All eyes will be on veteran Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday, June 7, as he attends the valedictory function of the RSS Sangh Shiksha Varg in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Despite criticism and a political slugfest that has been making headlines since he accepted the invitation to attend the event, the former president reached the city on Wednesday, June 6.

Live Updates

On June 7, Pranab Mukherjee is expected to meet RSS General Secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi and a few other RSS members.

While Bhagwat will deliver the final address, Mukherjee is expected to reach the venue at around 6.25 pm and address the RSS cadre for about 20 minutes

Sources also told the Quint that Bhagwat has invited the former president for lunch on Thursday, June 7.

Pranab Mukherjee is said to have met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for dinner on June 6.

While the Congress leader has faced criticism for his decision from several quarters, his daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee too doesn't approve of the decision. She believes that Pranab's decision would give an undue advantage to the Sangh and the BJP to target him.

Sharmistha added that the BJP and Sangh were likely to plant false stories about the former president and no matter what he says at the event, his "speech will be forgotten" but the "visuals will remain."

She also took to Twitter to speak about her father's decision and said: "Hope @CitiznMukherjee now realises from today's' incident, how BJP dirty tricks dept operates. Even RSS wouldn't believe that u r going 2 endorse its views in ur speech. But the speech will be forgotten, visuals will remain & those will be circulated with fake statements."

Sharmistha, who is also a Congress leader, also explained that her father's decision would help the BJP/RSS to make up stories about him and this would just be the beginning. Her outburst came after rumours did the rounds that Pranab could be joining the RSS and how Sharmistha too was contemplating a move to the BJP.

"In the mountains enjoying a beautiful sunset, and suddenly this news that I'm supposedly joining BJP hits like a torpedo! Can't there be some peace and sanity in this world? I joined politics because I believe in Congress. Would rather leave politics than leave Congress," she tweeted, adding that she'd rather leave politics than quitting the Congress party.

Ahead of the event, several Congress leaders had discouraged the former president from attending the event and many had even warned that there could be "serious consequences" of his decision. Some even said that Pranab should stay away from the event as it could create an "undesirable difference" in the country.

After Pranab remained adamant on attending the event, several Congress leaders are said to have got in touch with him. While senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that he could go and attend the event the tell the RSS all about the things that were wrong with the ideology, another Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said that the decision was shocking.

Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah lauded Pranab's decision and said that before him many leaders have attended RSS events and named Mahatma Gandhi, former president Zakir Husain, Field Marshal KM Cariappa and activist Jayaprakash Narayan.