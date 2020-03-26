Popular Indian actor Prakash Raj is doing his every bit to support the people, who are affected by the lockdown due to the coronavirus infection. He has provided shelters to 11 stranded workers on his birthday.

Prakash Raj, who is known for his social welfare initiatives, has earned many haters across Indian, by trolling Prime Minister Narendra Modi on each of his announcements with a hashtag #JustAsking. But now, he has gone on to stand in solidarity with the PM and is also asking the people to support his call for lockdown.

Not just that, Prakash Raj is also using his resources to support the affected people. He tweeted on March 26, "On my birthday today. I did this gave shelter to 11 stranded workers from Pondichery, Chennai, Khammam. it's not just government s responsibility..it's ours too. #COVID2019 #21daylockdown #kuchKaronna .. let's celebrate humanity. let's fight this united .. Folded hands #JustAsking

The statement on Prakash Raj's photo read, "On my birthday today..Created a space in my farm for Eleven daily wage workers .. from Pondichery.. chennai..Khammam who are stranded .. spoke to their families .helped them deposit some money .. assured them of their safety .. will update how we are spending LOCKDOWN time together.. it's not just the government's responsibility. It's ours too Requesting you to take care of at least one person/ family #KuchKarona .. lets celebrate humanity #justasking."

Prakash Raj provided essential commodities to daily wage workers on March 24. He tweeted some photos and captioned them with, "#coronavirusindia first set of empowering daily wage workers reach.. please help at least one family around you .. a #prakashrajfoundation initiative.. celebrate #humanity .. lets stand by the needy ..let's fight this together #JustAsking."

Prakash Raj tweeted, "#lockdownindia ...let's Accept THE TRUTH. we are not PREPARED we are CLUELESS.. every resource is critical and essential. MONEY IS YOURS ..BUT RESOURCES BELONG TO THE SOCIETY. PLEASE SHARE..PLEASE USE IT WISELY IN THIS TOUGH TIMES let's survive together ..#JustAsking."

Prakash Raj tweeted some photos featuring his family in his farmhouse on March 25 and requested everyone to obey the government's oders. The actor tweeted, "#lockdownindia ... reaping veggies..baking .. quality time in the farm ...listen to the authorities .. cooperate with the government ...stay home stay safe let's fight this united."

