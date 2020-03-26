Over 900 people have been put under quarantine after they came in contact with a mohalla clinic doctor who tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi. The doctor apparently contracted the virus when a woman, who recently returned from Saudia Arabia, visited his clinic on March 12.

Home quarantine

Delhi Health Minister Satendra Jain said that all the people who visited the mohalla clinic in Mohanpuri area of Maujipura between March 12 and 18 have been isolated and instructed to stay in home quarantine for 15 days. They have also been asked to immediately contact the control room/DSO in Shahadra. The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has reached 36.

Woman with COVID-19 symptoms

The 38-year-old woman had visited the doctor on March 12 with symptoms of COVID-19. Five days later she was tested positive. The same day the doctor was also admitted in the hospital, informed Jain.

The doctor's wife and daughter have also tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

Mohalla clinics to stay open:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that all mohalla clinics would remain open for the public regardless of this case. He said that the functioning of mohalla clinics is paramount as this would keep poor from traveling far away hospitals and pay exorbitant prices for the treatment.

He also informed all the health services providers involved in tending to COVID-19 patients will be tested for coronavirus infection.

21-days lockdown:

He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instruction to stay at home during the 21-days lockdown period and only go out if it is absolutely necessary to get essential services like diary, grocery and medicines.

1.7 lakh crore relief package:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaram on Thursday announced a package of Rs. 1.7 lakh crore that would mainly benefit those involved in unorganised sectors like daily wage labourers and poor.

The lockdown is estimated to heavily impact daily wage labourers as all the non-essential services have been suspended. The package is intended to provide them with cash and food subsidy.