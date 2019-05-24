Shilpa Ganesh, producer and Karnataka BJP leader, has mocked actor Prakash Raj over his humiliating defeat at the Bangalore Central constituency in the Lok Sabha election.

The producer, wife of Golden Star Ganesh, recalled an earlier statement made by Prakash Raj stating that Narendra Modi will just be a member of the Parliament and not the Prime Minister.

She tweeted, "ಪ್ರಕಾಶ್ ರಾಜ್ ಜನವರಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದು, 6 ತಿಂಗಳ ನಂತರ ಮೋದಿ ಕೇವಲ ಒಬ್ಬ MP.( Member of Parliament ) but today Prakash Raj has not only lost his deposits but also his brains . [sic]"

However, Prakash Raj secured over 28,000 polls in a constituency which polled over 11 lakh votes. PC Mohan from the BJP won the seat by a margin of 70,000+ votes against his nearest rival Rizwan Arshad from Congress.

After the loss, Prakash Raj expressed his disappointment over the loss and tweeted, "a SOLID SLAP on my face ..as More ABUSE..TROLL..and HUMILIATION come my way..I WILL STAND MY GROUND ..My RESOLVE to FIGHT for SECULAR INDIA will continue..A TOUGH JOURNEY AHEAD HAS JUST BEGUN ..THANK YOU EVERYONE WHO WERE WITH ME IN THIS JOURNEY. .... JAI HIND. [sic]"

Prakash Raj has been critical about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP and the brand of politics being played by the saffron outfit. The multilingual actor started actively commenting on politics after his friend and scribe Gauri Lankesh was killed by assailants, who are allegedly associated with right-wing groups.

Ever since then, Prakash Raj is facing the wrath from the BJP and its supporters.