Popular south Indian actor Prakash Raj, who has been vehemently criticising Narendra Modi, has finally accepted his defeat in Lok Sabha elections and said that the loss in Bangalore Central is a solid slap on his face.

Prakash Raj took to Twitter to concede his defeat. He tweeted, "A SOLID SLAP on my face ..as More ABUSE..TROLL..and HUMILIATION come my way..I WILL STAND MY GROUND ..My RESOLVE to FIGHT for SECULAR INDIA will continue..A TOUGH JOURNEY AHEAD HAS JUST BEGUN ..THANK YOU EVERYONE WHO WERE WITH ME IN THIS JOURNEY. .... JAI HIND."

Prakash Raj was busy with his film projects and charity works until the death of his friend, journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was reportedly murdered by right wing activists. Her murder made a such a huge impact on the actor, who went on criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various issues like beef ban, Hindu terror. He even decided to plunge in to politics and joined hands with secular forces.

Prakash Raj locked in direct fight with BJP leader PC Mohan and Congress leader Rizwan Arshad in the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency. This area has a total of 19,31,456 eligible electors and the polling recorded a turnout of 54.29 percent voters in the parliament election 2019.

The counting of votes began at 8.00 am today and as of 2.00 pm, Prakash Raj has registered 25590 vote, while BJP's PC Mohan led the race with 537613 votes, beating Congress' Rizwan Arshad (494436 votes). Besides these three, there were 20 other independent candidates contested elections in this constituency and none of them has got more than 4,000 votes.