Prajakta Koli is all set to tie the knot with beau Vrishank Khanal today. The pre-wedding festivities of the famous YouTuber and social media influencer have already kickstarted. The wedding will be a low-key affair, all set to take place in Karjat. Prajakta, also known as 'Mostly Sane', has shared several pictures from her mehendi and haldi ceremony.

Romance in the air

Prajakta and Vrishank have been dating for over a decade and the happiness in their eyes to begin this new chapter is quite palpable. The duo got engaged in 2023 and have left their fans elated with the pictures of their pre-wedding festivities. Prajakta has been radiating that new bride beauty and Vrishank couldn't look any more dapper in the pictures.

The Jugjugg Jeeyo actress shared several pictures of their mehendi ceremony. From dancing, cuddling to getting teary-eyed; the mehendi function was every bit of an emotinal ride for the couple.

Adorable pre-wedding pics

In another set of pre-wedding pictures, Koli and Khanal look completely mesmerised by one another. From planting kisses to giving one another the warmest of hugs; the duo looked completely smitten in another set of pre-wedding pictures.

And when it came to the haldi ceremony, the couple opted for a whole new style. Vrishank and Prajakta went with a white-themed haldi ceremony. The duo looked beautiful in their white attires as they applied white sandalwood paste on one another. Each and every picture of the couple's pre-wedding function portray their love, respect and admiration for each other.

The Mismatched actress has never hesitated in expressing her love for Vrishank on social media. The couple's love story has been like an open book for their fans and followers. As Prajakta and Vrishank are all set to get married today, their social media is filled with wishes for a happily ever after.