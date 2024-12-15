Mismatched season 3 review: Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli's coming of age love story disappoints; fans say 'worst ending, overstretched'
Mismatched season 3 review: Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli's coming of age love story disappoints; fans say 'worst ending, overstretched'Instagram

After two successful seasons of Mismatched, the third season of Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli's Mismatched is now streaming on Netflix.

Besides Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli, Mismatched Season 3 also boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Ahsaas Channa, Taaruk Raina, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malvade, Muskkaan Jaferi, and Abhinav Sharma, along with Akshat Singh, Lauren Robinson, and Garima Yajnik. However, Vihaan Samat's character has not returned in the third season, although fans can spot a few glimpses of him.

MostlySane, aka Prajakta Koli, essays the role of Dimple Ahuja, while Rohit Saraf plays Rishi Singh Shekhawat.

Dimple and Rishi's chemistry remains one of the major reasons to watch the show.

The popular coming-of-age love story focuses on six aspiring tech students who are battling between heart and mind—whether it's figuring out their relationships or proving themselves to make a mark in their careers.

The 3.0 edition delves into app development, artificial intelligence, the metaverse (referred to as the 'Betterverse' here), and premier tech institutes. In this instalment, the relationship between Dimple (Prajakta Koli) and Rishi (Rohit Saraf) becomes even more mismatched. The two get engaged but eventually, Dimple breaks off the engagement. The show's ending has left a section of netizens sad and disappointed.

Not just Rishi and Dimple's chemistry, but also Anmol (Taaruk Raina) and his girlfriend (Ahsaas Channa)'s romantic moments are loved by audiences. However, the third season sees the couple calling it quits and parting ways.

Let's take a look at what netizens have to say

A user wrote, "The absolute worst thing. As someone who is in the tech field as well as long distance, I wanted to poke my eyes and swirl my brains."

Another wrote, "This season was so messed up everything was happening too quickly."

The third one said, "Mismatched S3 is a total disappointment. Everything felt unnecessary and stretched. The last two seasons set the bar high for S3 but honestly, so disappointed! I regret staying up for this."

For the unversed, Mismatched, starring Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli, is adapted from Sandhya Menon's 2017 novel When Dimple Met Rishi.

Also Read