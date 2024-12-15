After two successful seasons of Mismatched, the third season of Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli's Mismatched is now streaming on Netflix.

Besides Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli, Mismatched Season 3 also boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Ahsaas Channa, Taaruk Raina, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malvade, Muskkaan Jaferi, and Abhinav Sharma, along with Akshat Singh, Lauren Robinson, and Garima Yajnik. However, Vihaan Samat's character has not returned in the third season, although fans can spot a few glimpses of him.

MostlySane, aka Prajakta Koli, essays the role of Dimple Ahuja, while Rohit Saraf plays Rishi Singh Shekhawat.

how it started how it ended pic.twitter.com/tSVLeZtwVe — ? • (@booksb4looks) December 14, 2024

Dimple and Rishi's chemistry remains one of the major reasons to watch the show.

Want S4 ?for happy ending #MismatchedSeason3 Atleast current season toh acche se end karo ?.

Little bit disappointed. this time I thought we'll have a happy ending ?.. pic.twitter.com/am3UOPuTRd — ?????.♡̷ˎˊ˗ (@btw_lakshu) December 15, 2024

The popular coming-of-age love story focuses on six aspiring tech students who are battling between heart and mind—whether it's figuring out their relationships or proving themselves to make a mark in their careers.

What the actual F? I get it, different goals, Dimple’s dad died, Rishi and Dimple got engaged too soon. But why break it off? They say they love each other and could’ve stayed together. I ship them, but the ending makes no sense. #MismatchedSeason3 #MismatchedSeason3OnNetflix pic.twitter.com/CSt0dtCYU6 — Sarrah ?? (@Sarrah1962) December 14, 2024

The 3.0 edition delves into app development, artificial intelligence, the metaverse (referred to as the 'Betterverse' here), and premier tech institutes. In this instalment, the relationship between Dimple (Prajakta Koli) and Rishi (Rohit Saraf) becomes even more mismatched. The two get engaged but eventually, Dimple breaks off the engagement. The show's ending has left a section of netizens sad and disappointed.

Not just Rishi and Dimple's chemistry, but also Anmol (Taaruk Raina) and his girlfriend (Ahsaas Channa)'s romantic moments are loved by audiences. However, the third season sees the couple calling it quits and parting ways.

Let's take a look at what netizens have to say

A user wrote, "The absolute worst thing. As someone who is in the tech field as well as long distance, I wanted to poke my eyes and swirl my brains."

Mismatched S3 is a total disappointment. Everything felt unnecessary and stretched. The last two seasons set the bar high for S3 but honestly, so disappointed!

I regret staying up for this ?. #MismatchedSeason3 — moonchild (@its_just_manvi) December 14, 2024

Another wrote, "This season was so messed up everything was happening too quickly."

The third one said, "Mismatched S3 is a total disappointment. Everything felt unnecessary and stretched. The last two seasons set the bar high for S3 but honestly, so disappointed! I regret staying up for this."

For the unversed, Mismatched, starring Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli, is adapted from Sandhya Menon's 2017 novel When Dimple Met Rishi.