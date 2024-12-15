Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is currently promoting his upcoming film, Baby John. The actor recently visited Jaipur, where he interacted with fans.

On Saturday, at the India Today Summit, Varun Dhawan had the opportunity to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. During their interaction, Varun praised Shah's contributions to the nation.

At the event, Amit Shah addressed the audience, where Varun, seated among them, posed an intriguing question about the key difference between Lord Ram and Ravan. In response, Amit Shah highlighted their contrasting approaches to dharma. He explained that while some allow their interests to be guided by their duties, others let their duties be dictated by self-interest.

Varun Dhawan heaped praise on Amit Shah, calling him the Hanuman of the country. "People call him Chanakya in politics, but I would like to call him the Hanuman of our country, who serves the nation selflessly," he said.

"Even actors, who have the time to memorise their dialogues, cannot deliver them with the clarity you just did. This shows that it comes straight from your heart," he added.

The video clip has gone viral, and Varun Dhawan's statement has faced criticism from the internet.

A user said, "He is trying hard to butter him."

The second user commented, "Can't believe anyone from Bollywood at all. There is always an agenda behind such recent praises. They sway in the direction of the wind."

The third user said, "They are just acting and can't believe them," added another user.

Varun Dhawan's Baby John will be released on December 25, on the occasion of Christmas. It marks the first collaboration between Varun and Jawan director, Atlee.