'Slept on floor, ate nothing: Here's How Allu Arjun spent his night in Hyderabad jail

Hours after his arrest, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun was released from jail on Saturday morning (December 14). He had been arrested in connection with the death of a fan in a stampede that occurred on December 4 at Sandhya Theatre.

Allu Arjun was taken into custody from his Hyderabad residence on Friday afternoon and then taken to Chanchalguda Central Jail after undergoing medical tests. Despite being granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court, he spent the night in prison due to a delay in processing the paperwork.

Here's How Allu Arjun Spent the Night in Jail

According to a post shared by Telugu Scribe on X (formerly Twitter), Allu Arjun was assigned prisoner number 7697.

The actor reportedly spent the entire night on the floor of Chanchalguda Jail without eating anything. As an undertrial prisoner, he was kept in a Class-1 room at the Manjira Barracks.

Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda meet Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun after his release from jail

Allu Arjun received an emotional welcome upon his release. His wife, Sneha, was seen crying inconsolably as she embraced him.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Actor Allu Arjun's lawyer Ashok Reddy says, " They received an order copy from High Court but despite that, they didn't release the accused (Allu Arjun)...they will have to answer...this is illegal detention, we will take legal action...as of now he… pic.twitter.com/1RgdvA4BK4 — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2024

After reaching his residence, several celebrities visited his bungalow to meet him. Director Sukumar was the first to arrive, followed by actors Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya, and others. Photos and videos of the celebrities arriving at Allu Arjun's home in Jubilee Hills quickly circulated on social media.

In one video shared by news agency ANI, Vijay Deverakonda was seen arriving at Allu Arjun's house with his brother, Anand Deverakonda. While Arjun was on a call, Vijay first hugged his father, Allu Aravind, before sharing a warm embrace with the Pushpa 2 star.

#WATCH | Telangana: Visuals from the residence of Actor Allu Arjun at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad



He was released from Chanchalguda Central Jail today after Telangana High Court granted him interim bail yesterday on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 in connection with the death of… pic.twitter.com/B2ezQSO1Bq — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2024

The actor's lawyer, Ashok Reddy, expressed frustration with the delay in Allu Arjun's release, despite the Telangana High Court's clear order. Reddy stated: "You should question the government and the department as to why they did not release the accused. The High Court order is very specific: once the order is received, they should release him immediately. Despite the clear order, they have not complied, and they must answer for this illegal detention. We will take legal steps."

According to Reddy, Allu Arjun was kept in jail as a "special category prisoner."

Allu Arjun spoke to media

After reaching home, Arjun thanked his followers and others across the country for their love and support and said he is a law-abiding citizen and respects the law. "I'll cooperate with them, and I'll do the needful. And very importantly, I would like to give my condolences once again to the family. It (the death of a woman) is very, very unfortunate. When the law is taking its course, I should not deal with the case, so I should not talk about it. From a legal standpoint, I would not like to talk about it," he said. Arjun said it was a challenging time for his family.

What happened on December 4?

A 35-year-old woman tragically lost her life, and her eight-year-old son was hospitalized on December 4 following a stampede-like situation at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. The incident occurred when thousands of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of actor Allu Arjun during the premiere of the blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule.