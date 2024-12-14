Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday, December 13, in connection with the stampede at Sandhya Theatre that led to the death of a 35-year-old woman.

On Saturday morning, Allu Arjun was released from jail. Upon stepping out, he embraced his wife, Sneha, who was seen crying inconsolably. The actor gently wiped her tears as he lovingly comforted her.

Allu Arjun speaks to media

Speaking to the media, Allu Arjun stated that he would extend support to the family of the woman who tragically lost her life in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad.

After his release on Saturday morning, Allu Arjun addressed the incident, saying:

"The incident was extremely unfortunate. Such an event has never occurred before. I have been visiting the theatre for 20 years and have been there more than 30 times. I thank everyone for their love and support, especially my fans. There is nothing to worry about—I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will fully cooperate with the authorities. I would like to express my condolences to the family once again. It was an unfortunate incident, and we are deeply sorry for what happened. I will support the family in whatever way I can."

According to India Today, Allu Arjun, designated prisoner number 7697, slept on the floor during his overnight stay in jail.

For the unversed, security had been heightened outside Allu Arjun's residence after reports surfaced suggesting that the actor would leave the Chanchalguda Central Jail between 7-8 am today.

Allu Arjun was arrested and spent a night in jail

The actor was arrested from his residence on Friday and placed under a 14-day judicial remand by a lower court. However, the Telangana High Court later granted interim bail upon furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

Ashok Reddy, the actor's lawyer, criticized the delay in Allu Arjun's release, stating:

"Despite receiving the High Court's bail order, they did not release Allu Arjun on time. This amounts to illegal detention, and we will pursue legal action. For now, he has been released."

What happened at Sandhya Theatre on December 4?

At the screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule last week, Allu Arjun arrived at the Sandhya Theatre to surprise his fans, which led to a chaotic scene as many rushed to catch a glimpse of the star. This resulted in a tragic stampede where a woman named Revathi died due to asphyxiation, and her young son was critically injured.

A case was filed against actor Allu Arjun following a stampede that broke out around midnight on December 4 during the premiere show of Pushpa 2.

However, a day after the horrifying incident, Allu Arjun announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakhs to the family of the deceased woman who tragically lost her life during the stampede at Sandhya Theatre.

