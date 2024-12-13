Actor Allu Arjun on December 13, 2024, was arrested from his Jubilee Hills residence before being taken to the Chikkadpally police station in Hyderabad. After the arrest, the actor was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. However, Telangana High Court has granted him bail later.

The Telangana High Court granted Allu Arjun an interim bail on December 13, 2024, in connection with the tragic stampede at the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The court emphasized that despite his celebrity status, Arjun, like any other citizen, is entitled to his fundamental rights, including the right to life and liberty. This ruling came after a lower court had sent him to judicial custody for 14 days concerning the stampede at Sandhya Theatre, which resulted in the death of a woman and left her son critically injured. The court's statement highlights the principle that public figures are not exempt from basic legal protections​.

Allu Arjun was eating breakfast when cops barged into his house to detain him

Allu Arjun expressed frustration over the manner of his arrest on December 13, 2024, which took place at his residence. He reportedly told the police that while he didn't mind being arrested, entering his bedroom and not allowing him time to change his clothes felt excessive.

A video of Allu Arjun drinking coffee and kissing his wife surfaces online

During the arrest, he was given a cup of coffee, which he drank while comforting his wife, Sneha Reddy. Before leaving, he tenderly kissed her on the cheek and held her face. This emotional moment followed a tense and dramatic arrest, which had garnered significant media attention.

What happened at Sandhya Theatre on December 4?

At the screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule last week, Allu Arjun arrived at the Sandhya Theatre to surprise his fans, which led to a chaotic scene as many rushed to catch a glimpse of the star. This resulted in a tragic stampede where a woman named Revathi died due to asphyxiation, and her young son was critically injured.

Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally. While respecting their need for… pic.twitter.com/g3CSQftucz — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 6, 2024

A case was filed against actor Allu Arjun following a stampede that broke out around midnight on December 4 during the premiere show of Pushpa 2.

However, a day after the horrifying incident, Allu Arjun announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakhs to the family of the deceased woman who tragically lost her life during the stampede at Sandhya Theatre.