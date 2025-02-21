Mismatched actress Prajakta Koli is all set to get married to her longtime partner, Vrishank Khanal. The social media influencer recently confirmed the news during an interview. Prajakta and Vrishank will be getting married on February, 25, 2025. The couple will reportedly have an intimate wedding at Prajakta's hometown in Thane.

Love story

Prajakta and Vrishank have been dating for several years now. The two had shared the news of getting engaged two years back and ever since then, the couple's fans have been waiting for them to make it official. Koli and Khanal reportedly met through common friends when they both had just started out their careers.

The two eventually exchanged numbers and it was during Ganesh Puja festivities that they came closer and started dating. Prajakta, who has worked in Jugjugg Jeeyo, spoke about her engagement ring in a latest interview. "Vrishank got the ring. I never asked him where he got it from. But I love it," she told Pinkvilla.

Prajakta, also known as Mostly Sane on social media, told the website that when the two of them began dating, they didn't think it would go a long way. Koli said that the two of them are entirely opposite personalities and hence she never thought that they would reach the decision of marriage.

Prajakta began dating the lawyer when she was just 18. There was a period where the couple got busy with their careers but didn't give up one another. Despite the distance and the pressure of stabilising their careers, the two overcame the challenges of their marriage.