Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene caught up with Indian YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli to exchange notes on hobbies and skills they have learnt during the lockdown.

Prajakta, who also goes by the moniker Mostly Sane, collaborated with Madhuri to celebrate her acting debut in the short film "Khayali Pulav".

The video titled "The Happiness Routine FT Madhuri Dixit | #RealTalkTuesday" went live on Tuesday and has garnered over 2 lakh views so far.

The duo was seen talking about hobbies and skills they have learnt during the lockdown. Madhuri also reflected on how she has singlehandedly learned to operate various shoot equipment with assistance from her husband.

In the video, Madhuri is seen stressing about how her heart has always dominated her head and how she has always stood by her decision of chasing happiness.

She also opened up about how her parents always supported her decision of taking up acting as a profession, which gave her mental stability and said, similarly, she will always support her children's passions without imposing her preferences on them.