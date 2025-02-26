Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal are now married! The couple got married in a close-knit ceremony in Karjat, today. Prajakta and Vrishank have now shared pictures from their beautiful wedding ceremony. And one can see the love and adulation the couple has for one another through the pictures and videos.

Wedding post

The couple has been painting the town red with their adorable pre-wedding pictures. And with their wedding picture, the lovebirds have now announced their happily ever after. "25.2.25," wrote Prajakta with a heart emoji. "@vrishankkhanal and I are wearing custom outfits and jewels by @anitadongre," she further added.

As soon as Prajakta and Vrishank shared the pictures, celebs and the industry people soon flocked to the comment section to congratulate the couple. Their fans and followers have also showered the newlyweds with prayers and wishes for a happy married life ahead.

Prajakta - Vrishank love story

Prajakta and Vrishank have been dating for the last 13 years. Khanal popped the question with the wedding ring back in 2023 and Prajakta didn't skip a heartbeat in saying, "Yes!". The two were introduced to one another through a mutual friend back in their college days. While Koli was just 18 back then, Vrishank was 22. The two connected on BBM (Blackberry messenger) and soon love blossomed between the two.

Prajakta's father was initially not in favour of the marriage but eventually grew to understand and appreciate their love story.

About Prajakta and Vrishank

While Prajakta is one of the most popular social media influencers today, Vrishank is a hot-shot lawyer. Vrishank hails from Kathmandu, Nepal.