Whether it was the death of his son or boredom in marriage, one can't say for sure. But, Prabhu had no love left for his wife Ramlath. The actor was madly-in-love with a much younger Nayanthara, who too, was head-over-heels in love with him. After maintaining silence on the matter for several months, Prabhu Deva's wife had finally decided to speak up.

Prabhu Deva got married to Ramlath in 1995. Ramlath later changed her name to Latha. Latha was a Muslim by religion and converted to Hinduism to marry Prabhu. Ramlath couldn't believe that it was her husband who had fallen for Nayanthara and it wasn't any black magic. It was barely a few years after their marriage that rumours of Prabhu being more than 'just good friends' with Nayanthara started surfacing.

Ramlath's ire

Defending Prabhu and blaming Nayan, Filmibeat had quoted Ramlath saying, "Prabhu Deva is a sincere and kind husband, who has taken care of us for the past 15 years. Very recently he purchased a house for us. But now everything has changed. His present behaviour is a big shock to me and Deva's family too. Our family law never allows a married person to marry other woman."

Further talking about how the law should treat Nayanthara, she had said, "At the same time it should punish the woman who steal others husband illegally. I have requested the police and judicial set up to arrest Nayantara for her intention of stealing my husband from me. If I see the actress anywhere, I will surely kick her on the spot. She is the best example for a bad woman."

Nayanthara spills the beans

However, Nayanthara and Prabhu's relationship didn't last for too long either. "When I am in a relationship, I give it my 100 per cent. But then if it doesn't work, you cannot help it. You cannot move ahead with something which isn't working.

I don't know whether it's destiny or whatever it just didn't work. We were probably not meant to be together. When you have to go away from someone you love or vice-versa, whatever the reason, it really shatters your life. But how you deal with it is important. I was in a relationship for three and a half years so I still need to get over it completely. It'll take a lot of time," Nayanthara had then told TOI.