Out of all the love affairs that shocked the southern film industry, the one that gave us a pleasant jolt was that of southern beauty Nayanthara and ace director Prabhu Deva.

Prabhu Deva got married to Ramlath in 1995. Ramlath later changed her name to Latha. Though much is not known about how they came together, it is speculated that it could be Latha's dancing background which must have made them enter into an alliance. Latha was a Muslim by religion and converted to Hinduism to marry Prabhu.

It was barely a few years after their marriage that rumours of Prabhu being more than 'just good friends' with Nayanthara started surfacing. While earlier the two refused to accept or deny their relationship, soon the two admitted to being in love.

Tryst with the first wife

While Nayanthara and Prabhu wanted to make their relationship official, Latha was not ready to let Prabhu leave everything behind and walk away so easily. Latha filed several petitions alleging Prabhu was not helping the family financially and emotionally. She also said that she would go on a hunger strike if Prabhu divorces her. Many women's organisations came out in support of Latha and labelled Nayanthara as a 'home breaker'.

On July 2, 2010, Prabhu and Latha parted ways legally. However, barely a year after that, cracks started developing in Prabhu - Nayan's relationship too. Soon, the couple called it quits. Talking about the same, Nayanthara expressed her shock over their relationship dying a sudden death and also said that she had never thought the relationship would get over.

"When I am in a relationship, I give it my 100 per cent. But then if it doesn't work, you cannot help it. You cannot move ahead with something which isn't working. I don't know whether it's destiny or whatever it just didn't work. We were probably not meant to be together. When you have to go away from someone you love or vice-versa, whatever the reason, it really shatters your life. But how you deal with it is important. I was in a relationship for three and a half years so I still need to get over it completely. It'll take a lot of time," Nayanthara told TOI.