Nayanthara is rumoured to be getting ready to tie the knot with her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan. The couple is expected to take their relationship to the next level in December 2019. Despite getting ready to begin the new phase in her life with Shivan, the actress seems to be not keen on erasing an important memory from her past relationship with multifaceted filmmaker Prabhu Deva.

The actress had inked the name 'Prabhu' (with P in English and rest in Tamil) when she was in a relationship with Prabhu Deva. After being in love for years and announcing marriage, they shockingly broke up. There were rumours, later, that she had removed the tattoo in Hong Kong, but it turned out to be a baseless rumour.

"'It is still on my hand. If anyone has any doubts, they can come and check," The Times of India had quoted her as saying in a report, years ago. Adding further, she said, "I could have removed it in India, if I wanted to." Thus putting an end to the rumours.

Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva started liking each other after working in Villu. She was dating him after ending her relationship with Simbu. There was plan for her to settle in Mumbai and her last movie was supposed to be Telugu flick Sri Rama Rajyam.

Unfortunately, her break-up forced her to come back to acting much stronger than before. In her second innings, the 34-year old started doing movies with strong content and female-centric films. Bhaskar the Rascal, Maya, Thani Oruvan, Aramm and Velaikkaran are some of her hit movies in the recent years.

She fell in love with Vignesh Shivan in 2015 during the making of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. After being in the relationship for over four years, she is now prepping up for her marriage. She has to complete Vijay's Bigil and Rajinikanth's Darbar before her wedding.