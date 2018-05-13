South actress Nikesha Patel is in the news for her sensational comment on actor Prabhu Deva. She expressed her desire to marry him during her recent media interaction. "You are asking about doing a movie with Prabhu Deva but I want to marry Prabhu Deva," Patel said when she was asked whether she was willing to work with Deva in a movie. She also said that they are very close and share good rapport adding that their families also share a good relationship.

Her statement sparked speculations about her possible marriage with the dance master. The actress was flooded with phone calls and messages soon after the news had gone on viral on the internet.

Fed up with all the reports, Patel, who made her Telugu debut with Power Star Pawan Kalyan's Puli, tried to clarify and said that her words were completely misunderstood.

"Im so fed up with media calls last few days its about time i clarify this is not true...this news has been completely misunderstood. I'm busy with work and family," she tweeted.

Im so fed up with media calls last few days its about time i clarify this is not true...this news has been completely misunderstood. I'm busy with work and family. pic.twitter.com/9pTjFHWu1W — Nikesha Patel (@NikeshaPatel) May 13, 2018

She also issued a statement through her publicist that she is not marrying anyone. "After many papers and websites carrying Prabhu deva sir news, I think it's time to clarify that's it's not true ...I'm not marrying anyone....he's purely just a friend...And a wellwisher. I call him sir only," reads a statement.

Actress @NikeshaPatel issues a clarification..



" After many papers and websites carrying Prabhu deva sir news, I think it's time to clarify that's it's not true ...I'm not marrying anyone....he's purely just a friend...And a wellwisher. I call him sir only.. " @proyuvraaj pic.twitter.com/6lwAPNK7Sb — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 13, 2018

Last year, Nikesha Patel made headlines when she had done a bikini photoshoot. Many users commented on her post accusing her of trying to get attention to bag a Bollywood project and called her Indian Kim Kardashian for flashing her big butt.

After reading all the hate comments, Patel gave a befitting reply to the trolls and tweeted saying, "Yes I have a #bigbutt" while sharing a selfie of her left profile.

On a related note, Prabhu Deva is currently single ever since he was granted divorce from first wife Ramlath. His rumored extra-marital affair with actress Nayantara was cited one of the reasons for his separation.

Meanwhile, Patel is currently shooting for Teri Meherbaaniyaan 2 which is a sequel to the 1985 Hindi film Teri Meherbaniyan starring Jackie Shroff and Poonam Dhillon. The movie will be made in Telugu and Tamil.