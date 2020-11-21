Choreographer Prabhu Deva's wedding rumours were doing the rounds from quite some time and we finally get to know that the actor/ director has tied the knot a physiotherapist from Mumbai in an intimate affair. According to a close source, it was a traditional wedding and both of them decided to didn't make it a big affair.

Earlier, some awkward reports of Prabhu Deva marrying his niece did the rounds. Denying all such rumours, the source said, "No, those reports are false. Prabhu Deva married a physiotherapist and she is not his niece. At present, they are in Chennai."

This is the actor's second marriage. He was earlier married to Ramlatha aka Latha, however, their relationship couldn't survive owing to the reports of Prabhu's alleged affair with actor Nayanthara. In 2008, the couple even lost their eldest son to cancer and their marriage broke off later.

The director has got many films in the pipeline in the upcoming year. Prabhu Deva is eyeing an Eid release for Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which is directed by him. He also has a few films in the pipeline down South as the lead actor.

Our best wishes to the newly married couple and we wish them a happy married life.