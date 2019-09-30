Baahubali actor Prabhas, who was recently seen in Saaho, says his height is his biggest advantage, which is why action movies suits him very well.

Prabhas is winning hearts with his good film choices and acting skills. The actor, who made his debut in Bollywood with Saaho, has set an eye twinkling benchmark as the film grossed a whopping 350 crores within one week of its release. He was seen performing high octane action scenes and one of the most important aspects of an action film is that it should look convincing on the big screen.

Prabhas shares his take on how action genre seems him, "I have a height advantage, that's one thing I have which is an advantage and from my first film which was 17 years back with the action my director planned only 2 action scenes so I didn't know if I would be good in this or it looks good on me or not because there are so many aspects involved. In this first film only after two action scenes everybody liked my action then he (director) put another one so I think it's something which suits me."

The actor who is popularly known for his role in the Baahubali franchise was seen in a much different avatar in this film but the ease with which he has played the part has left his fans all across spellbound.

Saaho has been the talk of the town since its release and before, as the critics can't stop praising the actor for his top-notch role in the film. It's rare to see a South Actor garner so much love in the Hindi film industry but the 'Prabhas Charm' seemed to have cast its magic here as well making him a Pan India superstar.

Trade Pundits have already termed him as one of the most bankable actors in the nation as there is no secret in the fact that his stardom alone can pull in huge crowds. He will next be seen Jil fame Radha Krishna Kumar's upcoming directorial venture. The film is titled Amour and he will romance Pooja Hegde.