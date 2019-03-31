Baahubali actor Prabhas is currently busy shooting director Sujeeth's Saaho and has lost 7 to 8 kg. He is also fighting rain, dust, car and bike to give a realistic touch to its action scenes.

It is known that Prabhas had gained 20 kg for his bulky avatar in Baahubali franchise. Now, he has worked hard to lose 7-8 kg for his action-packed avatar in Saaho. He has been on a low carb diet, filled with proteins, blending it with a perfect dose of cardio. With a strict routine, he has strived hard to attain the desired physique for his role. He has left no stones unturned to slip into his dashing avatar in Saaho.

In order to deliver his best, Prabhas has been working harder than ever and leaving no stone unturned to ace his character. He is following a schedule which involves a proper diet and exercise routine. He is hitting the gym every day. The humble and dedicated actor has time and again given instances of his perseverance and Saaho is sure to be the latest precedent.

Being an action fan, Prabhas enjoys doing his action-packed stunts. As Saaho is an action thriller, the actor is enjoying his training under Kenny Bates. He wanted the action sequences to look authentic. Hence, he shot 90 percent of the action scenes on his own without using a body double.

There are many interesting action sequences in Saaho. The choreography and visuals are different for all the action scenes. There are actions scenes shot in rain, dust then there are fist fights, car chases, bike chases. These sequences are shot in Italy, Abu Dhabi, Hyderabad and Mumbai. A lot of rehearsals has been done as the stunts required a realistic approach and he has been cooperating at every step.

Hollywood stunt director Kenny Bates has been roped in to direct the stunts and action sequences of Saaho. The Transformers fame choreographer is impressed by Prabhas' dedication and commitment.

The makers of the film released a special behind the scenes video, which showcases all the work that is going into this big ticket action venture. Prabhas has won hearts of the audience across quarters with his dashing entry in Shades of Saaho Chapter 1 and one-word dialogue 'Boom' in Chapter 2. He has generated immense curiosity amongst cine-goers to witness the epitome of a high tech action thriller.