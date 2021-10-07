Prabhas getting mammoth Prabhas is reportedly getting more than 100 crores for his upcoming film – Adipurush. Ever since Baahubali, Prabhas has seen an unprecedented high in his career. And with big-budget films like Salaar, Adipurush, and Radhe Shyam lined up for release; he is going to emerge as one of the highest-paid actors. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Kriti Sanon.

The mammoth fee

Prabhas would be seen playing the role of Lord Ram in the film, while Kriti would play the role of Sita. Saif Ali Khan would be seen playing the role of Ravana. There are reports that Prabhas has charged Rs 100 crore for Adipurush. The magnum opus is set to release in Aug, 2022. There have been several reports doing the rounds that Prabhas would take home a massive Rs 100 crore for the project.

Apart from this, there are also reports of the actor taking a 10% stake in the profits. Prabhas would also be seen with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in an untitled next. There were reports of things not going well between the lead pair of Radhe Shyam. There were reports that Pooja Hegde's unprofessionalism and high-handedness having irked Prabhas.

Pooja and Prabhas

However, the makers came out with an official statement saying that the reports were untrue and baseless. "These reports are completely baseless. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde have great respect and admiration for each other. In fact, they share a great camaraderie off-screen and that has translated into some magical onscreen chemistry," UV Creations, the producers of Radhe Shyam, have now told a leading website.

"Pooja has always been very punctual for her shoots. She is very easy to work with. These rumours are merely a figment of someone's imagination. All is well between the leading pair and the entire team is very excited to bring audiences a theatrical experience they won't forget," the makers further said.